TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Americans will soon celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

On Tybee Island, residents and visitors alike are invited to take part in the third annual Celebration of Unity and Freedom and Wade In on Monday.

Julia Pearce, provost and founder of the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization joined WSAV News 3 Today to talk more about the events.

Tybee Juneteenth will be held on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, starting at 11 a.m. both days on Tybrisa Street.

On June 19, the Wade In will be led by Patt Gunn at 9 a.m. on the beach.