SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- It is a unique way to start Thanksgiving before sitting down at the dinner table.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire is gearing up for a holiday tradition as its 15th annual “Turkey Trot” returns to Daffin Park.

This has become a huge staple in the community.

This traditional race that has brought hundreds out will begin and end in Daffin Park.

There will be three different races, Kids K (0.62 miles, ages 10 & under) will start at 8:00 a.m.,

Diaper Dash (0.02 mile, ages 3 & under) at 8:15 a.m., and the 4-mile run/ walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

After the races, there will be an awards ceremony.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way Community Fund.

Online registration is open through Wednesday night until 9 p.m, and can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Savannah/UWCETurkeyTrot.

On-site registration is available before the race from 7:30 through 8:30 a.m.

The event is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.