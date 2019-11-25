Community Corner: The Inside Story of Robert Smalls

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A unique opportunity to learn about the life and times of Robert Smalls is coming up on Dec. 7.

The Penn Center will be hosting Smalls’ great-great-grandson, Michael Boulware Moore, for The Inside Story. Moore will be sharing family stories and some never before seen pictures of the civil war hero and successful politician.

The lecture marks the start of The Hastings Gantt — Reconstruction Era Lecture Series.

Victoria Smalls, Director of History and Culture at the Historic Penn Center, joined WSAV’s Kim Gusby on Monday for Community Corner. Hear their full conversation by watching the video above.

Robert Smalls: The Inside Story will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Penn Center in Frissell Community House (6 Penn Center Circle West, St. Helena Island).

To reserve a seat, call (843) 838-7105 and pay admission: $10/adult, $8/teacher, $5/student.