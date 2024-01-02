SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- A new year brings a new fitness concept to Savannah.

A new fitness brand will open in our area this week, called The Collective Savannah.

Sheena Allen and Kim Watson, co-founders of The Collective Savannah, came to Community Corner today to explain more about their business.

Their goal is to simply empower people to become stronger physically and mentally.

The grand opening for The Collective Savannah is free to the public and will be on Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at 903 E. 70th Street.