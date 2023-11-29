SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Are you ready to take a trip back in time?

Next month you are invited to experience a production that will transport you to the ‘Golden Age’ of live radio.

Sebastian Verdis is the creator and director of “The 1940s Holiday Radio Show”.

Locally, the show has been seen on many stages in years gone by, SAA, China, EGSC, and now, the Tybee Post Theatre.

Audience members can expect a little bit of everything during the event.

This production is a celebration of radio’s glamorous days and the not-so-glamourous days of the Great Depression.

For some, this may be a little nostalgic for others and it can also be a bit of a history lesson.

The 1940s Holiday Radio Show is scheduled for Dec.14, 15, & 16 at the Tybee Post Theatre, starting at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 for General Admission, and for 17 & under, it is $15. There are also VIP Tables available for $45.

For more information on tickets and the event, call 912-474-4790.