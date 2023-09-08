SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — September is National Ovarian Cancer month and health experts and advocates are highlighting the importance of tracking potential symptoms and checking in with your doctor. A local organization is holding an event this weekend to bring awareness about ovarian cancer.

The 10th Annual Savannah TEAL Walk is happening Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Lake Mayer Track in Savannah.

The TEAL Walk is a fundraiser to help spread awareness about ovarian cancer while raising money for research and supporting victims.

