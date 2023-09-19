SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Its mission is to engage, educate, empower and ignite the community to improve the quality of life for people affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

This month, Tapestry Connections is hosting several events to raise money and awareness in the fight against the disease.

Dr. Deloris Mitchell is the founder and executive director of the organization and

Sickle cell affects millions around the world and over 100,000 people in our country alone.

Dr. Mitchell describes the disease as a genetic blood disorder that is hereditary and passed down from parents to children, predominantly affecting African American communities.

Tapestry Connections will be partnering with several other local organizations to host a blood drive for sickle cell fighters due to the lack of blood available for those carrying the disease.

The blood drive will take place in the Savannah Civic Center’s Mason Room located at 310 Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, Ga. 31401 on Friday, September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.