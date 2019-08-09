Community Corner: Superhero walking from Tybee to Richmond Hill for the kids

Do you know how far it is from Tybee Island to Richmond Hill?

It’s about 34 miles.

One man plans to walk the entire route on Saturday, August 10.

Cesar Arocha is walking about 70,000 steps in honor of students, teachers and staff for the 2019 school year.

He’s part of an effort called “Heroes Overcome.” It’s a mission “to help every student discover the hero within themselves, so they can impact those around them.”

Arocha will be dressed as Captain America as he takes the walk that will last for nearly 12 hours.

To learn more about Heroes Overcome and Saturday’s event, visit their website by clicking here. You can also visit Heroes Overcome on Facebook.