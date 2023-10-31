SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- It is the last day of October, and as we turn the page to November, we are looking forward to the return of a local favorite!

Volunteers are working at breakneck speed putting on the finishing touches for this year’s “Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival”.

Last year, the festival returned after being virtual during the pandemic, but this year it is expected to be bigger and better than ever!

The history of the festival started with Honey Cakes being sold in Forsyth Park back in the 80s.

There will be food, a kid’s zone, crafts/games, a live band, and a gift shop.

The ‘Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival’ is free, but you will need to purchase food tickets to eat.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Congregation Mickve Israel, 20 E. Gordon Street.