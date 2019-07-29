Community Corner: Savannah Multicultural Chamber of Commerce promotes Business Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Their mission is to share and highlight the best our community has to offer.

The Savannah Multicultural Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Business Expo. The purpose is to connect minority businesses with the community.

Click the arrow in the box above to watch our interview with Dr. Maxine Bryant.

The expo is on Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus in the Student Union Ballroom.

Admission to the SMCC Business Expo is free!