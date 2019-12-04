Community Corner: Savannah mom continues ‘Christmas Outreach’ in son’s memory

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This giving season, one local woman is working to honor the memory of her son by giving back to others.

Valarie Grimes says she lost her son David to senseless violence. To cope with the loss, she launched the David Grimes Memorial Christmas Outreach.

Over the past two years, she’s led different fundraising efforts to help people in need. This year, Grimes is raising funds to purchase two motorcycles for the Trumpet Baptist Church and the school it operates in Ganta City, Liberia. She says the ministry recently purchased land to grow, process and sell rice, but is in need of transportation.

More than half of the fundraising goal has been met already and Grimes hopes to reach the $2,000 mark before Dec. 15.

To learn more or donate to the cause, email day1everyday2017@gmail.com or visit the Day 1 Everyday Facebook page here.

Grimes added that she’s working to obtain a 501(c)(3) status, launching early next year.