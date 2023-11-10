SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is back and it’s better than ever. Now in its 8th year, the grassroots event gives artists throughout the Southeast an affordable way to display, sell, and share their work.

Local and avid artist, Charlie Ellis, is the founder of the event. He joined WSAV’s Kim Gusby, along with artist Deborah Miller.

SLAM will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Baseball field located at 3000 Bee Road in Savannah.

Attendees can expect 85 artists across a variety of mediums, food trucks, and live entertainment.

