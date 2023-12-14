One of the most beloved holiday concerts returns this year.

The Annual Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert and Jam is a seasonal staple.

Paula Fogarty, the Executive Director of the Savannah Jazz Association, sat down with News 3’s Kim Gusby to talk about the annual tradition.

Admission: $30 Advance Ticket, $35 at the Door

Location: Plant Riverside District’s Salzburg Ballroom.

400 West River Street, Savannah, GA, 31401

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Parking is available in the connected garage at City of Savannah rates.

Space is limited so get your tickets today! Buy tickets as gifts for

your friends and family too.

All proceeds benefit Savannah Jazz and our Scholarships.

Get tickets here.