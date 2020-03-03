Community Corner: Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend gets underway this week, celebrating preservation and history in the Hostess City.

Presented by the Georgia Ports Authority and the National Society Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia, the theme for the fourth annual event is “Down by the Riverside: From Cobblestones to Containers.”

A number of events are taking place from Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7, including a riverboat cruise and lecture on the Georgia Queen and the Glittering Gala and Auction. Appraisers will also be hosting valuations throughout the weekend.

To learn more about Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend, visit here.

Proceeds from the weekend benefit the Andrew Low and Green-Meldrim historic houses.