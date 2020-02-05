Community Corner: Savannah Alzheimer’s Community Forum set for February 20

More than 5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s.

Across the state, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease– that number is projected to reach 190-thousand by the year 2025.

This month, the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter is hosting its first ever community forum in Savannah to connect others who have been impacted by the disease.

Kayley Flemming is the organization’s Program Director. She sat down with us on News 3 today to talk about a new effort to mobilize local community members in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Click the arrow in the video clip above to watch our interview.

Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum

Thursday, February 20

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital, 11705 Mercy Blvd.

Register: Call 800-272-3900