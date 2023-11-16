SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — November is National Runaway Prevention Month. It’s a call for organizations and youth ambassadors across the country to raise awareness of the youth homelessness crisis and to educate the public about the role we can all play in preventing and ending youth homelessness.

Savannah’s Park Place Outreach has been a local resource for decades now. The nonprofit’s executive director, Adriana Tatum-Howard, joined WSAV’s Kim Gusby to talk about the importance of the rescue.

