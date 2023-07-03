SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Women make up only 28 percent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.

The gender gaps are especially high in some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs of the future, like computer science and engineering.

Engineer and Savannah native Ambria Berksteiner is on a mission to change that. She’s the founder of Operation One STEM at a Time, a local non-profit that works to educate, enlighten and empower young women of color to explore and pursue STEM careers.

She joined WSAV News 3 Today with more on the program, plus, a demo on how to make a sweet treat to beat the summer heat with your kids.

The nonprofit is holding its 2023 Operation: Summer Edible STEM Camp at the W.W. Law LOPL and Community Center from July 10 to 21. Sign up through the City of Savannah and the W.W. Law Recreation Center.