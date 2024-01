SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – MLK Observance Day Association President Deborah Adams spoke with WSAV anchor Kim Gusby Thursday about the upcoming parade to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s parade celebration will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday the 15th and looks to help honor Dr. King on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Co-marshalls for the parade will be Mercedes Wright Arnold and Ronald Booker.