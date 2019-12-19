Community Corner: ‘Miracle on May Street’ returns to West Broad Street Y

The West Broad Street YMCA wants to make the holidays brighter for hundreds of children in our area.

This Saturday, the agency will host its 38th Annual Miracle on May Street Christmas Festival.

There will be gifts galore for families– and memories they will cherish forever.

Molly Lieberman is one of the organizers of the event.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the beloved tradition and how you can help.

38th Annual Miracle on May Street

Saturday, December 21

1 pm – 4 pm

West Broad Street YMCA, 1110 May Street

912-233-1951