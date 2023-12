SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 3.4 million people across the nation live with epilepsy and around 50 million around the world, making it one of the most common neurological diseases, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

One local boy, Malachi “Marvelous” Roberts and his mom, Cheryl Johnson, are on a mission to spread awareness about the disease.

They joined Community Corner Thursday to talk about their Marvelous Kids Foundation, which started back in 2017.