SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twenty public schools across Chatham County are getting supplies and $40,000 in grants for onsite gardens thanks to a new partnership between Loop It Up Savannah, SCCPSS and national nonprofit Big Green.

Molly Lieberman, founder and executive director of Loop It Up Savannah joined News 3 Today with more on how this initiative is bringing fresh food and educational opportunities to neighborhoods in our area.