SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Larry Murray Jr., founder of Lights Out Empowerment, has partnered with Play Datez Child Development Center and Real Estate Resource Center to celebrate students before they return to school.

The event, Downtown Gives Back, will be held on July 22 at Bradwell Park from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be free haircuts, live performances, rock climbing, school supplies and more.

For more information, call (912) 463-3632.