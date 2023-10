SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, an interactive whodunit opens at the Armstrong campus. Lethal Lecture by Craig Sodaro is being presented by the student theatre group, The Masquers, with proceeds benefiting the theater department at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.

One of the actors involved, Sarah Whitney, joined us to share information about the upcoming production.

