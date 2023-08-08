SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cynthia Utterbach, the Los Angeles-born, Jazz artist, actress, writer, and educator is looking to start a trend in Pooler by offering more entertainment options.

Utterbach is known not only in the local jazz scene, but all over the world as she was in Europe for ten years, and toured Asia for another ten years. She began solo performing after six years of doing The Buddy Holly Story in Germany, Lady Legends, Sarah Sings, The Gershwin’s, The Close Your Eyes Jazz Family, Three Ladies of the Blues, and much more.

The singer will be performing at the Jazz & Swing show on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. located at 1057 US 80 in Pooler. She will be joined by Tim Christopher on piano and Reggie Carson on bass.

Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, click here.