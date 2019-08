SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It’s an evening of dance, poetry, and art all cast and produced by kids!

“It’s a Tween Production” is premiering its annual showcase on September 7th at the Bull Street Labs. Middle and high school-aged kids will present pieces from visual and performing arts.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m. $7 tickets are available online or cost $10 at the door.