SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s an unforgettable evening dedicated to recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and economic impact of Black business leaders in our community.

Next week, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce (GSBCC) will host its Black Business Excellence Gala. It’s set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Armstrong Center (13040 Abercorn St.).

Moncello Stewart, president and CEO of the organization, joined News 3 for more on the annual event.

Visit here for additional details.