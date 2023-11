SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holiday season is here, and extra hands are needed to help spread a little cheer. Greenbriar Children’s Center is getting ready to open its annual gift wrap center.

The wrapping center will open on Friday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and run until Christmas Eve. It’s located at Macy’s in Oglethorpe Mall.

Gena Taylor, the agency’s Executive Director, joined WSAV’s Kim Gusby to talk about the initiative and the need for volunteers.

