SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – It is promised to be a day filled with fellowship and music at the annual back-to-school drive, “Gospel on the Greens,” with a special performance by gospel recording artist Koryn Hawthorne.

The goal is to give away 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies.

Pastor Andre Osborne of First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church is looking forward to helping families here in the area by making sure kids are prepared for school.

There will also be food trucks, and kids can look forward to Kid Zones, where face painting, games, and more will be available.

Gospel on the Greens is scheduled for July 30, at Forsyth Park, starting at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.