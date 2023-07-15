SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, approximately 700 children will age out of the foster care system in Georgia while 27,000 will age out nationwide. After reaching the age of 18, about 20% of the children in foster care will be emancipated and become homeless due to having nowhere else to go.

Whitney Gilliard was one of those children. She is now not only an advocate, but she provides vital services and resources to young people growing up in foster care.

We sat down with Gilliard, co-founder of local nonprofit Gilliard & Co., to discuss local foster care resources.