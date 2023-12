With Christmas break right around the corner, the students at Garrison School for the Arts are ready to get you in the spirit.

Lashaundra Osborne, the band and fine arts coordinator at Garrison joined today’s Community Corner with a live quartet.

You can watch their rendition of “Carol of the Bells” in the video above, but that’s not their only performance. The Garrison quartet will also be a part of WSAV’s Music In Our Schools special airing on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m.