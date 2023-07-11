SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is a place where great futures are started every day.

Mark Lindsay, the CEO and executive director of the organization, joined News 3 Today to share more about this vital program.

The Club has some exciting events coming up. This Friday, former Georgia football linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. will be visiting the Club where he attended as a kid.

They’re also holding the grand opening of their Liberty County location next Friday, July 21.

And next Monday, July 17, the Club is opening up applications for membership. It’s $20 per child, ages 5 to 17, per year.

To learn more about the organization and how you can get involved or donate, visit fcbgcsav.org.