SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holiday season is upon us, and in Savannah, that also means it’s debutante season. In just a few weeks, an exclusive group of young ladies in our community will be formally introduced as women in our society.

The 79th annual debutante cotillion is the culmination of months of preparation.

Ramon Ray, member of the Beta Phi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and debutante committee chairman, joined WSAV to share the history and significance of the oldest continuous African-American cotillion in the country.

The 79th Annual Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Ball will be held Dec. 22 at Victory North Savannah. The attire is black tie and no children under 12 are permitted. For more information, call 912-712-6536 or visit SavannahAlphas.com