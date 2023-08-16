SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eric Bailey started as a spoken word artist and is now in it for laughs, with a goal to introduce more people to the art form of comedy.

He started in the comedy world when an individual from one of the shows that he was hosting came up to him and told him that he should sign up for an open mic.

Bailey did not jump right into it; he waited a couple of months before getting in front of the crowd as a comedian.

He mentioned that although he did have some ups and downs, he kept in mind not to take himself too seriously and that he was in control of the audience.

He started his comedy show about a year ago at Eclipse in downtown Savannah. The shows incorporate music with comedy.

Bailey feels that comedy is an art form where the crowd is your instrument, and music goes well with comedy because anyone can relate to music. Mixing music with comedy is all around a good time.

Bailey has been doing comedy going on three years now.

The comedian has performed all over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, and he is hoping to bring more attention to stand-up comedy here in the area.

“Instead of wanting it to happen, we will make it happen,” said Bailey.

Bailey will be performing locally this weekend at the “Summer Comedy Jams Weekend” at the Emma Kelly Theater at Averitt Center for the Arts in Statesboro on Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 8 p.m.

He’ll also perform on Sunday, Aug. 20 on Tybee Island at the Tybee Post Theater, starting at 7 p.m.