SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – He’s known as the “Dean of Southern Cuisine” — a title Savannah’s own Chef Joe Randall doesn’t take lightly.

Considered culinary royalty, Randall is a living legend with the receipts and recipes to prove it.

Earlier this month, Randall spent a little time in Chicago as he was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame for his 1998 publication “A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine.”

He joined us for today’s Community Corner.

This isn’t his first time in the national spotlight. Back in 2016, Randall earned a spot in the prestigious National Museum of African American History and Culture.

His picture, colander and book are a part of a permanent exhibit.