Community Corner: Charisse Bruin, transforming lives through style

Spring is right around the corner— and it’s time to switch up your wardrobe.

What are the new trends for the upcoming season?

Savannah fashionista, style guru, and image transformer— Charisse Bruin— sat down with us on News 3 Today to answer that question.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

About Charisse:

Charisse Bruin is the fashion-savvy proprietor and image/visual change agent behind Charisse Styles.

Charisse is a native Savannahian Wardrobe and Editorial Stylist, Image Consultant, Model, Motivator and Influencer. Her work has been seen in Coca-Cola, Draper James and now dozens of publications. She is also a frequent partner and collaborator of SCCPSS and Goodwill Southeast Georgia.

• Currently featured on the March/April Cover of Savannah magazine style issue

• Featured as the only local from the Coastal region in Explore Georgia’s travel guide

• Weekly Fashion Columnist of Do Savannah

• Seen on the Keep Savannah Clean commercial and Visit Savannah holiday video campaign

• Recent host and stylist of the Dillards fashion show (5) at Southern Women’s Show

Spring Fashion Trends:

Accomplish these spring trends by incorporating one, some or all in your look:

Embellished and Exaggerated sleeves

Colors: Neon, Pastels and

Taffeta and Tulle

The Short (Bermuda) Suit

70’s inspired fashion (i.e. wallpaper patterns)

You can follow Charisse on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest) or visit: https://charissestyles.com/