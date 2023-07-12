SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City has a growing Caribbean population.

Next month, leaders and members of the community will come together at the Caribbean Leadership & Purpose Summit in an effort to build a bridge between Caribbean nationals and the city.

SallyAnn Gray, founder of Gray Focus Training Solutions, is one of the speakers at the event. She joined News 3 Today to share more about this year’s theme: “Sustaining Economic Development Through Diaspora Partnership.”

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Savannah Civic Center. For details and tickets, visit here.