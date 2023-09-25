SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- We are counting down the days until “Brightside Child and Family Advocacy” presents its inaugural Creating Brighter Futures awards ceremony and cocktail celebration.

It is an event dedicated to positively impacting the lives of young people in our community.

Brightside is hosting this event to recognize some of the extraordinary people who have given selflessly to this organization.

The bright side town family has grown out of what was originally the Savannah Casa Program for 30 years.

“Our CASA program and this agency really helps the entire family, not just the child in foster care,” said Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside. “While our main focus is making sure children in foster care have everything that they need.”

The event is scheduled for Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Club at the Landings.

For more information on Brightside Child and Family Advocacy or ways to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.savannahcasa.org/brightside.html.