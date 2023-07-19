SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When we say bananas foster, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a delectable dessert.

But when it comes to family and children across the country, the Savannah Bananas are hoping it becomes synonymous with a new program that brings the two together.

Jolie Chabala, the program coordinator for the team’s nonprofit Bananas Foster, joins News 3 Today with more on how you can get involved:

Become a foster family

Donate

Provide needed supplies

Volunteer your time

To learn more about the program, visit bananasfoster.org.