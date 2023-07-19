SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When we say bananas foster, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a delectable dessert.
But when it comes to family and children across the country, the Savannah Bananas are hoping it becomes synonymous with a new program that brings the two together.
Jolie Chabala, the program coordinator for the team’s nonprofit Bananas Foster, joins News 3 Today with more on how you can get involved:
- Become a foster family
- Donate
- Provide needed supplies
- Volunteer your time
To learn more about the program, visit bananasfoster.org.