Community Corner: Annual Savannah En Pointe Dance Festival coming up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts is set to host their 3rd annual Savannah en Pointe Dance Festival.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate dance in Savannah through various masterclasses held at the Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts.

Ela Gavrilas, one of the parents who helped create it, joined News 3 on Community Corner to speak more about the showcase, happening Oct. 4 – 6.

Watch the interview above and visit the festival’s website here for registration information and more.