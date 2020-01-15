Community Corner: Annual 5K honors Dr. King by raising money for area children

Here’s your chance to make good on your New Year’s Resolution while helping out a great cause!



This Saturday Blessings in a Book Bag will host its 8th Annual Unity 5k on MLK and Music Festival– but there are some changes to this year’s event.

The race, which has traditionally started and ended in Forsyth Park, will kick off and wrap up on MLK Boulevard in the parking lot of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church.

Founder of Blessings in a Book Bag and organizer of the event, Weslyn “Mahogany” Bowers, says it only makes sense.

“We’re very excited because this gives us an opportunity to try to have more space, more accessibility to the community,” Bowers said. “We have a lot of neighbors and communities where they’re going to be able to walk out of their houses and come right to the event.”

The event kicks off with a “Kiddie Run” at 9 a.m. The 5K race begins at 9:05– followed by the music festival at 10.

Proceeds benefit Blessings in a Book Bag which provides supplies and food to local school children.

For more information, call: 404-882-2818 or register here.

