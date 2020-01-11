Community Corner: AGES helps local young women become their best selves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One local mentoring group is working to help young women become the best version of themselves they can be.

Academic Girls Empowered For Success, or AGES, encourages girls ages 12-17 to become well rounded individuals. The organization focuses on building social skills, along with STEM skills, and more.

AGES Executive Director and founding adviser Yolandra Shipp says the sunflower is a symbol of the organization.

“The sunflower is a sturdy flower, it can be grown anywhere. It is very hard to kill us,” Shipp said. “We are focused on making leaders who will stand the test of time. That’s what I’m trying to get these girls to understand; that they have the power to do anything that they want to do, and no one can put limitations on that.”

Watch Shipp’s full interview with WSAV’s Kim Gusby above.

AGES is hosting two upcoming events.

AGES’ “When College Is Not For Me” event will provide attendees with connections to different companies in our area that are looking to hire individuals without a college degree. It will be on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 622 E. 37th Street. The event is free and open to the public.

AGES is also hosting its “Professional Day of Women” on Jan. 25. Women who positively impact our community will be honored at the event, which will feature a fashion show and brunch. It will also be held at 622 E. 37th Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and all proceeds will benefit AGES and its yearly trip.