SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Deep Center is gearing up for A Taste of Deep, a celebration of 15 years of community building and youth voice, as well as a sample of their upcoming fall programs.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club (510 E Charlton St.). A Taste of Deep is free, and no RSVP is required.

Watch the full interview for more on the event and the work of the Deep Center.