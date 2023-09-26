SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- We have all heard the saying “Laughter is the Best Medicine”.

Well, this weekend, one local nonprofit is using comedy for a noble cause.

Performance Initiatives will host its 5th annual “Stand up for Kids Celebrity Comedy Competition”.

Performance Initiatives has been around since 2005 and bridges the gap between fitness and education.

I think they inspire us to keep doing the work that we do,” said Kerri Goodrich, Executive Director of Performance Initiatives.” We have amazing volunteers and staff members who go above and beyond to make it happen in the highest quality programs we can provide for them.”

Stand Up for Kids Comedy Competition is something that Anne Robinson with Momentum Development Solutions came up with years ago.

This is a 10-week fundraising competition that culminates with a comedy competition called “Crack Up Crown”.

Goodrich mentioned at this year’s event, there will be a special announcement.

Stand up for Kids 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 30th from 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Ballroom.

Tickets are on sale for $40.

For ticket purchase or more information, call 912-667-5382.