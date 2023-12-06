SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Karen Alston is the founder and executive director of the organization “4 the Jewel N U”. Her purpose is to empower women in transitional homes due to violence, and wants to make life just a little easier for those who are going through it during the holiday season.

For the past few years “4 the Jewel N U”, a local nonprofit has been making the holidays brighter for children and mothers of domestic and sexual violence and puts together gifts baskets called “Holiday Hope Boxes”.

Alston has been able to partner with the shelter and other organizations for the past few years to provide gifts for children, as well as self-care packages for mothers.

Alston wants the community to keep in mind when they are donating that “no kindness is too small.”

For more information on how to get help or volunteer with 4 The Jewel N U, contact Karen Alston at 912-224-8509, via email at info@4thejewelnuglobal.org, or on Facebook.