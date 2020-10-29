Bluffton Fire holding coat and jacket drive

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The weather may still be warm outside, but now the Bluffton Fire Department is asking for your help to make sure everyone is prepared for winter.

The department is sponsoring a jacket and coat drive.

Just bring your extra slightly used or new coats regardless of size, to any Bluffton Fire station and they will give them to those in need during the winter months.

Bluffton Fire leaders say this is just one way they can make a difference in their community.

“We surely see those that we protect in all stages of their life. we recognize that maybe there is a need and we want to handle those needs as best we can,” said Bluffton Fire Cpt. Lee Levesque. “This is just one of the many ways that one of our firefighters and our groups got together and said why don’t we try this.”

The coat and jacket drive continues through Nov. 23.