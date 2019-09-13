Community Corner: Yoga Relay to Support Family Caregivers

This month, you’re invited to help raise support for local caregivers by joining together in a yoga relay!

What’s a Yoga Relay, you might ask?

Kate Doran is the owner of Savannah Power Yoga and SPRY Mind & Body.

She’s also the organizer of this fourth annual event.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the fundraiser.

Yoga Relay to Support Family Caregivers

Friday, September 20

Service Brewing Company, 574 Indian Street

Venue is 21+ ; Under 21 may sit at outdoor tables

5:30 pm Doors Open | 6:00 pm Sun Salutations begin

Online silent auction to begin prior to event | 8:00 pm bidding closes

$35 per person

Each ticket includes 1 beer ticket & music by City Hotel

Big Bon Pizza food truck on site!

Click here to sign your team up or find a team to join.

There must be at least two people per team, and there is no limit to how many may be on one team.

All proceeds will be donated to Hospice Savannah’s Edel Caregiver Institute. Last year the event raised $12,000.

For more information, call: (912) 349-2756 or (912) 355-2289