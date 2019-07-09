Community Corner: Women in STEM Scholarship Tea to support next generation of female innovators

Savannah’s Ambria Berksteiner wants to see more women pioneering in research, development, implementation, and the ever changing tech world.

This month, she’s hosting an inaugural event and she wants you to get involved.

Her foundation, Operation Changing the World One S.T.E.M. at a Time presents the Women in S.T.E.M. Scholarship Tea.

Saturday, July 27
11 A.M.
SSU Adams Hall
Tickets: $45
Tables: $360
For more information, call: 912-433-8734

