Community Corner: Veteran journalist Wanda Lloyd talks ‘Coming Full Circle’ in new memoir

She’s a veteran journalist– former associate professor and chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University– and retired executive editor of the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser.

She’s also the author of a new book– Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism.

Wanda Lloyd sat down with us on News 3 Today to discuss her memoir and her incredible journey through a career that has spanned 40 years.

She is currently hosting book signings and conversations across the country.

You can meet her locally this Saturday, February 29, as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Savannah Alumnae Chapter Arts & Letters Committee presents: “Book Talk & Meet and Greet” with Lloyd. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the historic Second African Baptist Church, 123 Houston Street.

