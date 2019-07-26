Community Corner: Urban Hope wraps up summer camp with Garden and Art Show

For the past 19 years, Urban Hope Savannah has been setting the foundation for our future– one child at a time.
Tonight, the non-profit is wrapping up its free summer camp for kids– by celebrating the success of dozens of local students.
We’re talking about the annual Garden & Art Show.
Bill Rousseau is a volunteer painting instructor and Board member at Urban Hope. He joins us now with more!
Urban Hope’s Garden and Art Show
Tonight
6 pm – 8 pm
Whitefiled Center
106 E. 37th Street
Free and open to the public!
For more information, call: 912-349-5475