keep

Community Corner: Urban Hope wraps up summer camp with Garden and Art Show

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the past 19 years, Urban Hope Savannah has been setting the foundation for our future– one child at a time.

Tonight, the non-profit is wrapping up its free summer camp for kids– by celebrating the success of dozens of local students.

We’re talking about the annual Garden & Art Show.

Bill Rousseau is a volunteer painting instructor and Board member at Urban Hope. He joins us now with more!

Urban Hope’s Garden and Art Show
Tonight
6 pm – 8 pm
Whitefiled Center
106 E. 37th Street
Free and open to the public!
For more information, call: 912-349-5475

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss