SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All month long News 3 has been Unmasking Domestic Violence, and today we are shining a light on the issue in the Black community.

Studies show more than 40% of Black women have experienced physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Additionally, more than half of Black adult female homicides are related to intimate partner violence.

According to statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Black women and men experience intimate partner abuse at a disproportionately high rate. Despite these findings, violence against members of the Black community often goes unreported.

News 3’s Kim Gusby sat down with domestic abuse survivor, National Certified Domestic Violence Advocate and the founder of “4 The Jewel N U“, a global nonprofit that empowers victims of abuse. They were joined by Dr. Bonzo Reddick, director of the Coastal Health District and author of the book “Health Equity: A Guide for Clinicians, Medical Educators, and Healthcare Organizations.”

View the full interview above.